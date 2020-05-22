Previous
Next
turns out... there is in fact.. a spoon! by northy
Photo 3025

turns out... there is in fact.. a spoon!

for the word thingy... today's prompt is "spoon"...

(and to be clear, there is only one spoon... lying on a reflective surface)
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
828% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Spanner
love the subtle tones and form. Beautifully done.
May 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise