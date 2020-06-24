Previous
street geometry by northy
Photo 3058

street geometry

oh look! i picked up the camera today!

this is for my push challenge set by @cgarner to shoot a bird's eye view photo...

so there ya go... looking down from on high 🙃...
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
☠northy ace
@cgarner - voila... bird's eye view! this might be the only one i post... i really struggle to find the aesthetic in this type of shot and i really wasn't happy with anything i took today... and i likely won't have another real chance for bird's eye view this week... a good exercise nonetheless!
June 25th, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
A lovely composition.
June 25th, 2020  
summerfield ace
the new city hall would be the ideal place, but the ramps may not be open. aces on the shot even if you don't like it much. i like it.
June 25th, 2020  
