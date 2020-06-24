Sign up
Photo 3058
street geometry
oh look! i picked up the camera today!
this is for my push challenge set by
@cgarner
to shoot a bird's eye view photo...
so there ya go... looking down from on high 🙃...
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
3
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3919
photos
407
followers
50
following
837% complete
View this month »
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
3057
3058
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
24th June 2020 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
lines
,
geometry
,
human element
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
street-70
,
get-pushed-413
☠northy
ace
@cgarner
- voila... bird's eye view! this might be the only one i post... i really struggle to find the aesthetic in this type of shot and i really wasn't happy with anything i took today... and i likely won't have another real chance for bird's eye view this week... a good exercise nonetheless!
June 25th, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
A lovely composition.
June 25th, 2020
summerfield
ace
the new city hall would be the ideal place, but the ramps may not be open. aces on the shot even if you don't like it much. i like it.
June 25th, 2020
