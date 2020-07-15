Sign up
Photo 3079
eye in the sky...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNiie_zmSr8
for darkroom's refraction challenge...
best viewed small... from a distance... whilst squinting...
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
2
5
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3942
photos
402
followers
50
following
843% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
15th July 2020 8:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pattern
,
ipad
,
crystal ball
,
northy-soundtrack
,
darkroom-refract
Melvina McCaw
Great Image!!!!! FAV!
July 16th, 2020
Marnie
ace
Wow, that's fantastic, delightfully weird.
July 16th, 2020
