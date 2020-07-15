Previous
eye in the sky... by northy
Photo 3079

eye in the sky...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNiie_zmSr8

for darkroom's refraction challenge...

best viewed small... from a distance... whilst squinting...
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
843% complete

Melvina McCaw
Great Image!!!!! FAV!
July 16th, 2020  
Marnie ace
Wow, that's fantastic, delightfully weird.
July 16th, 2020  
