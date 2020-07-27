Sign up
Photo 3091
it's a small world after all...
i spent some time at the cottage shooting droplets in an attempt to get a decent-ish refraction shot for the Darkroom challenge... this is one of the better ones... oddly, i feel it looks better upside down🙃
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
drop
,
droplet
,
refraction
,
northy-cottage
,
darkroom-refract
