Photo 3102
feeling a little noir...
don't mind me... carry on!
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
1
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3973
photos
403
followers
51
following
849% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
7th August 2020 6:44pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
penguin
,
spotlight
,
toy penguin
,
meeeeeester penguin
,
ipad light
Melvina McCaw
Nice to see this little guy back in your image!
August 8th, 2020
