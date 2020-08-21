Sign up
Photo 3116
one
totally lost my phojo... played around a bit with pins and light... a differently lit colour version in my other album...
and that is all...
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
21st August 2020 6:37pm
Tags
pin
,
creeping dark
