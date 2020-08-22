Previous
walking on the moon by northy
Photo 3117

walking on the moon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPwMdZOlPo8

for get pushed this week @rowancyrene challenged me to draw inspiration from the word "desolate".... and this is what happened...

a composite (obviously)... both images mine... starfield and (ahem) comet created in photoshop... the comet was much trickier to make than it should've mean... no clue what i was doing wrong...
☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
☠northy ace
@rowancyrene - thank you for the challenge Ashley! at first i wasn't quite sure what to do as i normally get my desolate shots in winter... but in the end went with this 🙃
August 22nd, 2020  
