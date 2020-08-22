Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3117
walking on the moon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPwMdZOlPo8
for get pushed this week
@rowancyrene
challenged me to draw inspiration from the word "desolate".... and this is what happened...
a composite (obviously)... both images mine... starfield and (ahem) comet created in photoshop... the comet was much trickier to make than it should've mean... no clue what i was doing wrong...
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4003
photos
398
followers
51
following
853% complete
View this month »
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
Latest from all albums
3113
599
3114
3115
601
3116
602
3117
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
8th August 2020 6:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
photoshop
,
penguin
,
comet
,
composite
,
craptastic mess
,
toy penguin
,
northypushed
,
meeeeeester penguin
,
northy-pushed
,
northy-soundtrack
,
songtitle-65
,
get-pushed-421
☠northy
ace
@rowancyrene
- thank you for the challenge Ashley! at first i wasn't quite sure what to do as i normally get my desolate shots in winter... but in the end went with this 🙃
August 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close