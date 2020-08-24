Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3119
out of sync
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D00M2KZH1J0
carry on then...
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4007
photos
398
followers
51
following
854% complete
View this month »
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
Latest from all albums
601
3116
602
3117
603
3118
3119
604
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
24th August 2020 8:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mess
,
lines
,
penguin
,
graphic
,
wavy lines
,
toy penguin
,
meeeeester penguin
,
ipad light
,
northy-soundtrack
Melvina McCaw
Neat image!
August 25th, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
Wonderful contrast!
August 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close