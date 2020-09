don't know why, but that was the song running around my head as i was shooting this...this is SOOC... it's a dubious strategy at best, but when i get frustrated because i can't get the lines straight or i can't shoot without dust creeping into the image i just decide to do the "go big or go home" thing... so yes, this is a mess... but it's a deliberate mess, so that makes it all ok 🤣(that's my story and i'm sticking to it... a "lightly" processed version will be posted to instagram)