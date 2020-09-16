Sign up
Photo 3141
in search of light... SOOC
horribly behind i'm afraid... work is eating my brain and taking no prisoners...
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
0
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4055
photos
397
followers
51
following
860% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
16th September 2020 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
window
,
sooc
,
zzzzzzzz
,
nf-sooc-2020
,
northy-sooc2020
,
mixing metaphors
