Photo 3148
sooc street
i caught some nice light this afternoon... for about 5 minutes before it dropped behind some buildings...
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
2
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4073
photos
397
followers
51
following
862% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
23rd September 2020 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
car
,
street
,
bike
,
bicycle
,
sooc
,
human element
,
street-73
,
nf-sooc-2020
,
northy-sooc2020
bkb in the city
Great shot
September 24th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
You certainly did!
September 24th, 2020
