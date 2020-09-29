Previous
picnic table (SOOC) by northy
picnic table (SOOC)

i have tiny thing for picnic tables...

this is from the weekend... i had intended to do something different today but have run out of time, energy and anything else considered necessary for the photographic process...
☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Some of us do strangers, some old barns, some flowers or pets. Picnic tables are wonderful...reminding of fun times.
September 30th, 2020  
