Photo 3155
picnic table (SOOC)
i have tiny thing for picnic tables...
this is from the weekend... i had intended to do something different today but have run out of time, energy and anything else considered necessary for the photographic process...
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
26th September 2020 6:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
table
,
lake
,
sooc
,
picnic table
,
nf-sooc-2020
,
northy-sooc2020
,
north-picnic-table
Shutterbug
ace
Some of us do strangers, some old barns, some flowers or pets. Picnic tables are wonderful...reminding of fun times.
September 30th, 2020
