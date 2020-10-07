Previous
Next
the queen, a pawn and a knight by northy
Photo 3163

the queen, a pawn and a knight

this was meant to be part of a diptych, but that wasn't working... not really sure what i'm left with, but it's what i've got...
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
866% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise