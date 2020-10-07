Sign up
Photo 3163
the queen, a pawn and a knight
this was meant to be part of a diptych, but that wasn't working... not really sure what i'm left with, but it's what i've got...
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
knight
,
chess
,
queen
,
pawn
,
chess piece
,
dark knight
,
dark lady
,
dark queen
