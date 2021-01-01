Sign up
Photo 3249
always in motion the future is...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ker1_iXz98
i'm still debating this... i've been trying for something in a selfie for the start of the year all week... this might be it... or i might decide later today to do another run at it in which case this will get replaced...🙃
happy New Year everyone!
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3249
Tags
motion blur
,
selfie
,
crystal ball
,
northy-soundtrack
,
teachings of yoda
