Previous
Next
time keeps on slipping... into the future... by northy
Photo 3259

time keeps on slipping... into the future...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwJGN-T4kaM

not what i'd planned, but where i ended up... a macro multiple exposure of the dollhouse clock - one shot in focus, the other... not...
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
892% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

SwChappell ace
Cool idea and nice execution, and of course the lyric fits it very well
January 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise