Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3266
sliver
for the mundane apple challenge...
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4211
photos
390
followers
49
following
894% complete
View this month »
3259
3260
3261
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
18th January 2021 7:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
apple
,
food photography
,
mundane-apple
Shutterbug
ace
The apple may have been mundane, but your photo is certainly not. Beautiful photo.
January 19th, 2021
Brigette
ace
This is anything but mundane and case in point perfect response
January 19th, 2021
Nada
ace
The mundane made extraordinary
January 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close