Photo 3267
deconstructed
not entirely what i was going for, but it is what happened and i'm done for the day...
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
1
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
7
1
365
Canon EOS 70D
19th January 2021 8:55pm
food
peel
low key
food photography
mundane-apple
Lisa Poland
ace
Very cool!
January 20th, 2021
