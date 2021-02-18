Sign up
Photo 3297
imagine...
this was taken during "golden hour" last Saturday... only the sun was a no-show 🙃
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3290
3291
3292
3293
3294
3295
3296
3297
Views
7
7
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
13th February 2021 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Tags
sky
,
cloud
,
landscape
,
lake
,
lighthouse
,
lake ontario
,
golden hour
