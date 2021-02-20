Sign up
Photo 3298
take flight
a panning fail... but i kinda like how it turned out anyway 🙃
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
1
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4244
photos
392
followers
50
following
903% complete
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
20th February 2021 7:50am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
motion blur
,
panning
,
focus is atrocious
,
panning fail
kali
ace
i like shots like these
February 21st, 2021
