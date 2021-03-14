Sign up
Photo 3321
sifting...
two weeks down... 2+ weeks to go... memo to self... NOT.DOING.THIS.NEXT.YEAR🤪
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
14th March 2021 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
purple
,
macro
,
violet
,
sifter
,
sieve
,
desperate measures
,
rainbow2021
,
rainbow2021-northy
,
abducted by aliens... again
JackieR
ace
Laughing quietly!! Nice shot!!!
March 14th, 2021
