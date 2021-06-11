the doors

i can't really take credit for this... which may or may not be a good thing... it's a picture of a door... or more accurately, 35 pictures of a door... smooshed in photoshop and then converted to black and white... apart from taking the pictures and coddling PS along i didn't much except wonder if this would work... the 52 Frames prompt this week is "door" and so i thought i'd see what happened if i did this... not sure if i will end up submitting it, but as far as random craptastic messes go i'm not unhappy with this!