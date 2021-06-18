Sign up
Photo 3417
random saran
i'd say "guess" - but that would defeat the purpose 😎...
this image is intended to set the stage for the new mundane challenge... i've chosen plastic wrap... come play!!!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45213/mundane-plastic-wrap
18th June 2021
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
18th June 2021 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
abstract
,
random
,
plastic wrap
,
saran wrap
,
macro-translucent
,
mundane-plasticwrap
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
