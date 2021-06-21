Previous
easy rider by northy
Photo 3420

easy rider

another shot from Sunday... they really shouldn't have driven the bike up there... i think they were setting up to take a shot of it against the city backdrop when the sun rose above the building line...
21st June 2021

☠northy

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful silhouette.
June 23rd, 2021  
