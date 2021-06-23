Previous
the good egg... by northy
the good egg...

kinda random... but i'm out of ideas at the mo', and didn't want to keep going back to the weekend well...

on a side note, i just spent 5 minutes trying to remove a spot from the image only to finally realize that the spot was on my computer screen... 🙄
☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
