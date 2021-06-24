Previous
fork by northy
Photo 3423

fork

it occurred to me that i hadn’t shot a fork this month… figured i’d remedy that... carry on!
24th June 2021

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Leslie ace
LOL
June 25th, 2021  
