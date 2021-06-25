Sign up
Photo 3424
beware of the queen of spaces
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6yhOY0r-6R4
this was actually going to be about a house of cards, but the cards wouldn't cooperate, and well, this is where things ended up...
night night all!
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
fog
,
card
,
mist
,
queen of spades
,
house of cards
,
mini humidifier
,
northy-soundtrack
,
songtitle-75
Walks @ 7
ace
Wonderfully spooky
June 26th, 2021
Taffy
ace
Mmmm...has a very ominous feel to the scene.
June 26th, 2021
