Previous
Next
simulacrum by northy
Photo 3429

simulacrum

regrettable error
stop here; do not go further
white screen of death

a propos of nothing...
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
939% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Looks like it’s waiting for a movie to start. That’s a new word for me.
July 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise