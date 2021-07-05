Previous
Next
revisiting the windows by northy
Photo 3434

revisiting the windows

there've been many a few shots of this pair of windows from my bedroom... revisiting today because (a) i haven't any other ideas and (b) as a reminder that the new minimalist challenge is window or windows... come play!

deets on the challenge are here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45262/minimalism-take-21-window-or-windows
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
940% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise