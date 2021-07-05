Sign up
Photo 3434
revisiting the windows
there've been many a few shots of this pair of windows from my bedroom... revisiting today because (a) i haven't any other ideas and (b) as a reminder that the new minimalist challenge is window or windows... come play!
deets on the challenge are here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45262/minimalism-take-21-window-or-windows
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
0
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4408
photos
398
followers
48
following
940% complete
View this month »
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
3432
3433
3434
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
5th July 2021 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
windows
,
minimalism
,
minimal
,
blah blah blah
