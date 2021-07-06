Sign up
Photo 3435
don't push me cuz i'm close to the edge...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PobrSpMwKk4
i've used this so many times for the song title challenge that i should prolly just start tagging it separately 🤣
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
☠northy
ace
@northy
9
1
1
365
Canon EOS 70D
6th July 2021 7:10pm
Tags
star wars
,
penguin
,
stormtrooper
,
toy penguin
,
meeeeeester penguin
,
northy-soundtrack
,
songtitle-76
,
the message
Nada
ace
Today I know how he feels!
July 7th, 2021
