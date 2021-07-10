Previous
elegance personified by northy
Photo 3439

elegance personified

no one has any business being this elegant at 6:30 in the morning!
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
So true
July 11th, 2021  
Taffy ace
No kidding!
July 11th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
Wow, excellent capture!
July 11th, 2021  
amyK ace
Oh my; cool image
July 11th, 2021  
