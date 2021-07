not entirely sure how i got here... @frappa77 gave me the challenge for get pushed to draw inspiration from the anagram of: "the eyes/they see"... i started with a pair of glasses, and then the skull and glasses... and then the skull and a magnifying glass... and then landed here... with a zoomburst of the skull... i really don't whether this fits or not, but there's something about the empty eyes and the feeling that they see depths beyond human vision... or something 🙃👀👽🙄