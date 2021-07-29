Sign up
Photo 3458
birdhouses in the mist
from a week ago when we were still at the cottage...
these are something of a cottage staple... you can see more of them here:
https://365project.org/northy/tags/northy-birdhouses
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
2
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4436
photos
390
followers
48
following
947% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
23rd July 2021 7:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birdhouses
,
northy-birdhouses
,
northy-cottage
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice comp. Love the group of three.
July 31st, 2021
Lin
ace
Love the dreaminess of this...
July 31st, 2021
