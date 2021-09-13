Sign up
Photo 3504
the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel
it's sooc...
it's on an angle because trying to get it straight and get the train before it came too close seemed statistically unlikely...
it's been a day....
night night!
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
1
1
☠northy
@northy
Tags
train
,
subway
,
sooc
,
dutch angle
,
subway platform
,
nf-sooc-2021
,
nf-sooc-2021-northy
,
it*s always darkest before you get stomped on by a tyrannosaurus rex
Sue
ace
The angle makes it interesting
September 14th, 2021
