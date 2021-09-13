Previous
the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel by northy
Photo 3504

the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel

it's sooc...

it's on an angle because trying to get it straight and get the train before it came too close seemed statistically unlikely...

it's been a day....

night night!
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Sue ace
The angle makes it interesting
September 14th, 2021  
