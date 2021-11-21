Sign up
Photo 3573
union station
another one from my walkabout at union station yesterday... it's been ages since i've been there - and last time this area was blocked off due to construction.... nice to see it opened up again!
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
1
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4567
photos
377
followers
46
following
978% complete
3566
3567
3568
3569
3570
3571
3572
3573
3567
3568
3569
3570
3571
3572
696
3573
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
20th November 2021 2:36pm
Tags
architecture
,
toronto
,
columns
,
union station
,
human element
,
street-86
joeyM
ace
Wow ! Columns are super duper high👌💕
November 22nd, 2021
