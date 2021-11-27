Previous
the final goodbye by northy
the final goodbye

the challenge at 52Frames this week is to shoot something inspired by another photographer... i've chosen Victoria Ivanova... If you don't know her work, you should check it out... she is amazing!

https://designyoutrust.com/2019/01/sad-and-depressive-black-white-conceptual-artworks-by-the-russian-photographer-victoria-ivanova/

not sure i've done her justice... this isn't as pristine as i would like, and i might take another run at this tomorrow (although not with garlic... i'm feeling safe enough from vampires at the mo'!)
northy

