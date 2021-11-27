Sign up
Photo 3578
the final goodbye
the challenge at 52Frames this week is to shoot something inspired by another photographer... i've chosen Victoria Ivanova... If you don't know her work, you should check it out... she is amazing!
https://designyoutrust.com/2019/01/sad-and-depressive-black-white-conceptual-artworks-by-the-russian-photographer-victoria-ivanova/
not sure i've done her justice... this isn't as pristine as i would like, and i might take another run at this tomorrow (although not with garlic... i'm feeling safe enough from vampires at the mo'!)
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
27th November 2021 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garlic
,
garlic press
,
ac-ivanova
,
52frames-2021-northy
