Photo 3656
madness
I've seen that look in your eyes
It makes me go blind
Cut me deep, the secrets and lies
Storm in the quiet
-- Madness by Ruelle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ar9Om-NcBFk
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4663
photos
373
followers
43
following
1003% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
19th February 2022 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
mask
,
northy-soundtrack
,
for2022
,
liminal space
,
for2022-northy
Graeme Stevens
ace
Excellent as always 😊
February 19th, 2022
