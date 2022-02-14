Previous
two of hearts by northy
two of hearts

i blame my son... he asked me the other day if i ever heard the song "two of hearts"... i've had tune cooties ever since (and now i'm passing them on to you) 🤣🤣🤣🤣
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lfBdGT4dn4E
☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
SwChappell ace
Lol, that song will be stuck with me now for the whole weekend
February 19th, 2022  
