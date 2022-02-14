Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3657
two of hearts
i blame my son... he asked me the other day if i ever heard the song "two of hearts"... i've had tune cooties ever since (and now i'm passing them on to you) 🤣🤣🤣🤣
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lfBdGT4dn4E
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4661
photos
373
followers
43
following
1002% complete
View this month »
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
Latest from all albums
700
3655
701
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
18th February 2022 8:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
penguin
,
toy penguin
,
meeeeeeeeester penguin
,
ipad light
,
northy-soundtrack
,
for2022
,
for2022-northy
SwChappell
ace
Lol, that song will be stuck with me now for the whole weekend
February 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close