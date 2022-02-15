Sign up
Photo 3657
up? or down?
a quick iPhone shot as i have nothing else to show for myself...
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
1
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
iphone
,
high key
,
stair
,
iphoneography
,
subway station
,
for2022
,
for2022-northy
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Even your iPhone shots are amazing!
February 16th, 2022
