Photo 3728
speech from the throne
a happy (belated - i'm posting a day late) world penguin day!
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
toy penguin
,
meeeeeeeester penguin
,
world penguin day
,
30-shots2022
,
30-shots2022-northy
,
the commode
summerfield
ace
😂 🤣 aces!
April 27th, 2022
