Previous
Next
completely forked by northy
Photo 3739

completely forked

this week's challenge at 52Frames is "flat lay"... i have never been able to do a successful flat lay... this is one of those techniques where i look at what others have done and think "how cool is that"? and then when i try it - ick...
7th May 2022 7th May 22

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1024% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise