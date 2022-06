the bird cliffs

if you look closely you'll see birds... thousands of them... they are mostly kittiwakes - although there might be a murre or two in here as well... they nest in the nooks and crannies of the cliff-face... and swoop round and round making quite the eerie racket...



there was something rather tolkien-ian about them...

(@aecasey challenged me to black and white nature shots 🙃)