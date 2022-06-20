Sign up
Photo 3777
something about the light...
it appealed...
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
0
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4796
photos
343
followers
42
following
1034% complete
3767
3768
3769
3770
3772
3773
3774
3777
Views
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
5th June 2022 8:58pm
Tags
light
,
ice
,
human element
,
vacay
,
floe edge
,
qamutiik
