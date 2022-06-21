Previous
strange things done... by northy
Photo 3778

strange things done...

there was always going to have to be a fork...

that would be my husband patiently posing in the distance 😁
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1035% complete

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Clever!
June 25th, 2022  
Babs ace
Very clever, he has reached the fork in the road. fav
June 25th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
FUnny
June 25th, 2022  
