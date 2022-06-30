Sign up
Photo 3787
he seemed unimpressed
we, on the other hand, were super-impressed!
he was a looooooooong distance away... this is the far end of my 400mm and then cropped bunches...
note the scars on his shoulder and over his eye... seems he must've gotten into a fight not too long ago...
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
☠northy
ace
@northy
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
5th June 2022 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
bear
,
polar bear
,
vacay
,
ndao5
,
floe edge
