Previous
Next
Photo 3790
technically - still a work in progress...
this would be the renovated kitchen... it really is mostly done... just waiting on the appliances to be delivered... and waiting... and waiting...
for the 30 day thing... today's prompt is urban or kitchen... as it's Sunday and i can't be bothered to drag myself downtown, kitchen it is...
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46748/make-30-photos#post-reply
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
0
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4813
photos
345
followers
43
following
1038% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
3rd July 2022 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
make-30-2022
,
make-30-2022-northy
