Previous
Next
technically - still a work in progress... by northy
Photo 3790

technically - still a work in progress...

this would be the renovated kitchen... it really is mostly done... just waiting on the appliances to be delivered... and waiting... and waiting...

for the 30 day thing... today's prompt is urban or kitchen... as it's Sunday and i can't be bothered to drag myself downtown, kitchen it is...


https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46748/make-30-photos#post-reply
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1038% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise