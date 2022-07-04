Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3791
multi-tasking in the square
today's prompt for the 30 day thing was "taken at midday"... and 52frames is negative space with additional challenge of "street"...
i had a couple meetings cancel today so i took the opportunity and hoofed it down to the square to see if i could pull off both challenges in one fell swoop...
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
2
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4814
photos
345
followers
43
following
1038% complete
View this month »
3781
3783
3784
3787
3788
3789
3790
3791
Latest from all albums
3784
3787
721
3788
3789
722
3790
3791
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
4th July 2022 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
walking
,
square
,
negative space
,
city hall
,
human element
,
nathan phillips square
,
52frames-2022-northy
,
make-30-2022
,
make-30-2022-northy
*lynn
ace
excellent composition
July 5th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
And you did!
July 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close