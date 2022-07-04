Previous
Next
multi-tasking in the square by northy
Photo 3791

multi-tasking in the square

today's prompt for the 30 day thing was "taken at midday"... and 52frames is negative space with additional challenge of "street"...

i had a couple meetings cancel today so i took the opportunity and hoofed it down to the square to see if i could pull off both challenges in one fell swoop...
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1038% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
excellent composition
July 5th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
And you did!
July 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise