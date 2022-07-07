Sign up
Photo 3794
thru the looking glass....
this would be what we would call a "craptastic mess"... one day i'll clean the mirrors... today is not that day 🤣
for the reflection prompt for the 30 day thing...
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46748/make-30-photos
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
☠northy
ace
@northy
3794
9
2
365
Canon EOS 70D
7th July 2022 8:33pm
Tags
mirror
,
reflection
,
star wars
,
stormtrooper
,
craptastic mess
,
make-30-2022
,
make-30-2022-northy
