Photo 3796
sci fi
today's prompt for the 30 day thing is "older than me"... not sure which edition of the book that is, but it was written in the '50s before i was born so hopefully that it counts 🙃
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
0
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4819
photos
344
followers
43
following
1040% complete
Tags
book
,
star wars
,
stormtrooper
,
make-30-2022
,
make-30-2022-northy
