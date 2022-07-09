Previous
sci fi by northy
today's prompt for the 30 day thing is "older than me"... not sure which edition of the book that is, but it was written in the '50s before i was born so hopefully that it counts 🙃
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

☠northy

