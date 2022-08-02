Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3812
in pursuit of serenity...
this image appears somewhat muddled because it is a reflection from the car's side mirror... as seen while i was getting ready to leave the park Monday morning...
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4836
photos
347
followers
43
following
3805
3806
3807
3808
3809
3810
3811
3812
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
1st August 2022 8:27am
Tags
tree
,
reflection
,
water
,
human element
,
paddle board
,
side view mirror
,
serenity now!
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌❤️— not sure but maybe can be tag for the theme- movement?
August 3rd, 2022
