Photo 3813
the dark knight rises...
this week on 52Frames the prompt is "pick a colour".... soooooooooo... black on black anyone?
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4837
photos
345
followers
43
following
1044% complete
View this month »
3806
3807
3808
3809
3810
3811
3812
3813
Photo Details
Views
10
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
3rd August 2022 7:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knight
,
chess
,
chess piece
,
dark horse
,
dark knight
,
52frames-2022-northy
